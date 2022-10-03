Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Growth Trajectory

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022”, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to grow from $6.59 billion in 2021 to $7.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85%. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to reach $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.22%. The increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) disease is contributing to the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

Key Trends In The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The companies operating in the pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs sector are focusing on developing new medicines to improvise and cure the diseases.

Overview Of The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

The pulmonary arterial hypertension global market consists of sales of drugs by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension disease, which is a rare progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of lungs. During this medical condition walls of the pulmonary arteries thicken and stiffen, making it difficult for the blood to flow through the lungs. The pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs relax the muscles in the wall of the blood vessels or increase the blood flow through the lungs or reverse the effect of the substance in the walls of blood vessels, which caused them to narrow.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous, Inhalational

• By Distribution channel: Retail, Online

• By Geography: The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Acceleron Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc, Natco Pharma Ltd, Zydus Pharmaceutical USA, and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The market report gives pulmonary arterial hypertension global market analysis, pulmonary arterial hypertension global market size, pulmonary arterial hypertension global market growth drivers, pulmonary arterial hypertension global market share, pulmonary arterial hypertension global market segments, pulmonary arterial hypertension global market major players, pulmonary arterial hypertension market growth across geographies, and pulmonary arterial hypertension market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pulmonary arterial hypertension global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



