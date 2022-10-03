Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market registering a CAGR of 14.50% and is expected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2029
The nerves are known to be fragile and easily damaged, and could interfere with the brain’s ability to communicate with organs and muscles. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The nerve repair and regeneration products consist of neuro-stimulation, neuromodulation devices, and biomaterials. These nerve repair biomaterials are used to operate trauma to neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy, among others.
Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Incidence of Nerve Injuries
The increase in the number of nerve injuries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the nerve repair biomaterials market.
Geriatric Population
The rise in the geriatric population accelerate the market growth as elderly population is more prone to neurological and epidemic disorders.
Government Support
The surge in government support for neurologic disorder research in funds and investments further influences the market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, the research in neurology extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, potential of stem cell therapy in nerve repair and regeneration will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals and difficulties in treating large nerve gaps are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, preference for drug therapies over nerve repair and regeneration products and concerns regarding product recalls are projected to challenge the market of the nerve repair biomaterials in 2022-2029.
This nerve repair biomaterials market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on nerve repair biomaterials market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market
COVID-19 outbreak had varied impact on nerve repair biomaterials market. Major medical procedures were declined during the pandemic in order to prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus. Major medical procedures were declined during the pandemic in order to prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus. However, nerve repair procedures are expected in the post-COVID due to the easing of restrictions.
Recent Development
Medtronic received CE Mark for its InterStim™ Micro neurostimulator and InterStim™ SureScan™ MRI leads in January’2020. The technologies are clear for commercial sale and clinical use in Europe and offer full-body MRI scan eligible and lifestyle-friendly choices.
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Scope and Market Size
The nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of products and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Products
Neurostimulation
Neuromodulation Devices
Based on the products, the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices is further sub segmented into internal neurostimulation devices, external neurostimulation devices, biomaterials. Internal neurostimulation devices is further sub segmented into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation. External neurostimulation devices is further sub segmented into TENS, TMS, RES. Biomaterials is further sub segmented into nerve conduits and nerve wraps.
Application
Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Applications
Direct Nerve Repair or Neurorrhaphy
Nerve Grafting
Stem Cell Therapy
Based on the application, the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications, direct nerve repair or neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, stem cell therapy. Neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications are further sub segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. Direct nerve repair or neurorrhaphy is further sub segmented into epineural repair, perineural repair, group fascicular repair. Nerve grafting is further sub segmented into autografts, allografts and xenografts.
Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The nerve repair biomaterials market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the nerve repair biomaterials market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the nerve repair biomaterials market because of the well-developed healthcare industry and presence of leading medical diagnostics manufacturers within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The nerve repair biomaterials market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for nerve repair biomaterials market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the nerve repair biomaterials market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Some of the major players operating in the nerve repair biomaterials market are
Stryker (US)
Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US)
Axogen Corporation. (US)
Checkpoint Surgical, Inc. (US)
Polyganics (Netherlands)
Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (US)
Medtronic Plc. (US)
Boston Scientific (US)
Abbott (US)
LivaNova PLC (UK)
Cyberonics, Inc. (US)
Nuvectra. (US)
OrthoMed, Inc. (US)
AxoGen, Inc. (US)
Baxter International, Inc. (US)
Integra LifeSciences (US)
NeuroPace, Inc. (US)
Soterix Medical, Inc. (US)
Nevro Corp (US)
Synapse Biomedical, Inc. (US)
KeriMedical (Switzerland)
BioWave Corporation (US)
NeuroSigma (US)
