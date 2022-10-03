Global Magnet Wire Market Growth Trajectory

Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022”, the magnet wire market is expected to grow from $27.32 billion in 2021 to $29.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The global magnet wire market is expected to reach $35.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The increase in the demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the magnet wire market going forward.

Key Trends In The Magnet Wire Market

The number of firms adopting strategic agreements or acquiring other companies to expand the market or develop new products has increased in the magnet wire market.

Overview Of The Magnet Wire Market

The magnet wire industry consists of sales of magnet wires by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to copper or aluminum wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. These are basically used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, potentiometers, electromagnets, and other applications which require tight coils of wire. Magnet wire has good electrical characteristics such as dielectric strength and insulation resistance, as well as resistance to heat, water, and moisture.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Copper, Aluminum

• By Shape: Round, Rectangle, Square

• By Application: Motor, Home Appliance, Transformer, Other Applications

• By End-User: Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global magnet wire market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Elektrisola, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gold Cup Electric Electromagnetic Wire Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd., Roshow Technology, Jingda, Condumex, Aislantes, Alconex, LS Cable & System Ltd, Magnekon, and REA Magnet Wire.

