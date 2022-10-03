Digital Health Technologies Market by Technology, Application and is expected to reach the value of USD 68.89 billion
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital health technologies market is expected to reach the value of USD 68.89 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.
Digital Health Technologies Market Analysis and Size
The goal of digital health is to improve patient care, disease management, and the user’s overall healthcare experience. It also allows healthcare providers to access health records, create a diagnosis history, eliminate the need for duplicate tests, and make more efficient decisions. Digital health also makes it easier to detect new illnesses or worsen existing ones, all while lowering overall healthcare costs. Because of these advantages, it has clinical and non-clinical applications in the medical industry.
The integration of information technology and electronic communications with various healthcare processes is known as digital health. Telehealth, medical wearables, digital healthcare systems such as EMR and EHR medical apps, healthcare analytics, and other services are examples of digital health services. This solution aims to improve patient care, disease management, and the user’s overall healthcare experience.
Some of the major players operating in the digital health technologies market are
Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.)
Siemens (Germany)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
IBM (U.S.)
Cerner Corporation (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Tunstall Group (United Kingdom)
American Well (U.S.)
CareCloud, Inc. (U.S.)
eClinicalWorks (U.S.)
AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.)
Digital health technologies Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the utilisation of big data and artificial intelligence
The rise of artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data is one of the major factors expected to fuel the growth and demand for digital health technologies. Furthermore, the rise in digital healthcare adoption and technological advancements in digital health technologies are expected to drive growth in the global digital health technologies market over the forecast period.
The increase in the use of mobile health applications
The widespread use of mobile health applications and supportive initiatives, as well as an increase in strategic alliances, are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, high smartphone penetration and improving healthcare IT infrastructure in developed countries are expected to be significant factors driving the growth of the digital health technologies market.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the digital health technologies market.
Restraints/Challenges
The rapid increase in venture capital investments, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increased demand for digital health services in emerging economies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the digital health technologies market during the forecast period.
This digital health technologies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the digital health technologies market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Digital health technologies Market
Due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and weakened demand, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a crippling effect on the healthcare sector. Even as the world works to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2, top companies are working to strengthen their supply chains and accelerate their operations in order to avoid further losses. Furthermore, the social distancing practise prevalent throughout the world has encouraged patients to seek remote healthcare consultation, bolstering the need for digital healthcare. In light of the pandemic’s spread, healthcare professionals are now offering consultation via video conferencing as well as phone calls. This will almost certainly benefit the digital healthcare market in the coming years.
Recent Development
Neuroglee, a health technology vendor, has raised USD 2.3 million for the development of its digital therapeutic platform. This digital therapeutic software aids in the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients in their early stages. The new digital therapy software, NG-001, facilitates treatments and medications, and it allows patients to access all of its cognitive tasks and exercises via a tablet after a clinician’s prescription.
Sensyne Health Plc, a Clinical AI technology firm, launched MagnifEye, an advanced smartphone software app that uses deep machine learning artificial intelligence to automate accurate measurements, in January 2021.
Global Digital health technologies Market Scope
The digital health technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user.. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Tele healthcare
M health
Health analytics
Digital health system
On the basis of technology, the digital health technologies market is segmented into telehealthcare, mhealth, health analytics and digital health systems. Telehealthcare has further been segmented into telecare and telehealth. Telecare has further been sub-segmented into activity monitoring and remote medication management. Telehealth has further been sub-segmented into LTC monitoring and video consultation. mHealth has further been segmented into wearables and apps. Wearables have further been sub-segmented into BP monitor, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, neurological monitors and others. Apps have further been sub-segmented into medical apps and fitness apps. Digital health systems have further been segmented into electronic health records and e-prescribing systems.
Delivery mode
On-premise
Cloud based
The digital health technologies market can is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based.
Surgery type
Software
Services
Hardware
The component segment of the digital health technologies market is segmented into software, services and hardware.
Application
Cardiology
Diabetes
Neurology
Sleep apnea
Oncology
Others
Based on application, the digital health technologies market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology and others.
End users
Healthcare providers
Healthcare payers
Pharmaceutical companies
other
Based on end user, the digital health technologies market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies and others.
Digital health technologies Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The digital health technologies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the digital health technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America leads the digital health technologies market due to rising healthcare costs, widespread smartphone adoption, advancements in coverage networks, and a rapid increase in demand for tele-healthcare services. Because of the rapid rise in smartphone penetration, widespread adoption of smart wearable devices, and increased demand for EMRs and EHRs, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate from 2021 to 2028.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The digital health technologies market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital health technologies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital health technologies market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
