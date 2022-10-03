Foundation Repair Los Angeles Encourages LA Homeowners to Have Their Foundations Inspected by Offering a Free Quote

foundation repair in LA

Foundation Repair LA, a home foundation repair expert company has called on LA homeowners to have their foundations inspected.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is offering a free quote to any LA homeowner who uses their inspection services for the foreseeable future.

“The state of the foundation of a structure is the main determinant of its structural stability and integrity,” said Brad Rodgers, a structural assessor at Foundation Repair LA. “During the construction of a home, the foundation is dug first and built before any other construction can commence. The integrity of this foundation may be excellent in the first few years after construction. However, since LA is prone to earthquakes and earth tremors, even the strongest foundation can be compromised by the earth shifting. This is why Foundation Repair Los Angeles is encouraging LA homeowners to give us a call and schedule an inspection of their foundation. If you will need any repairs done, we are offering a free quote for your consideration.”

The state of California is prone to earthquakes and earth tremors because of its geographical location. This state has the longest fault line in the country which slices through Los Angeles on the north side. Due to this phenomenon, LA experiences between 4 and 5 earthquakes a year, which in turn can damage the foundation of buildings over time.

According to a grading specialist from Foundation Repair LA, Michael Valdez, it is of utmost importance that site preparation and compaction be done extremely well to bolster the foundation of a structure. He went on to add that many old homes in LA require some form of foundation repair due to years of exposure to seismic movements on the earth's crust.

Some of the reasons that could lead one to need a foundation repair are the emergence of cracks in the floor or in the basement. Vertical cracks that are ½ inch wide or horizontal cracks may point to a compromised foundation. Also, water seeping into the basement is another indication of foundation damage.

Los Angeles foundation repair is as expensive as the extent of the damage is. Only a professional structural assessor can determine the extent of damage and the price of repairs by doing a quote. For more information on this free quote service after a foundation inspection, the company’s details are linked below.