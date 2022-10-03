Lower Back Pain Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period
Lower Back Pain Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global lower back pain market is expected to witness market growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the aforementioned forecast period . Lower back pain is very common and almost everyone suffers from it. It is basically a type of muscle tension, pain or musculoskeletal stiffness that is above the gluteal crease and below the lower edge of the rib cage. This can be the result of strained (injured) back muscles or tendons or arthritis, structural problems, and disc damage. Low back pain can be of three types: acute, subacute and chronic.
Key players covered in the Lower Back Pain market report are Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Vertebral Technologies, Inc. , Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioWave Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Stayble Therapeutics AB, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, ALLERGAN, Frontier Biotechnologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., SpineThera Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ., among other national and global players. Market data is available separately for Global, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
This Lower Back Pain Market report provides details about recent new developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, l impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, market regulatory changes, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, niche and domain applications , product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To learn more about the Low Back Pain Market from Data Bridge Market Research, contact us for an analyst briefing , our team will help you make an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Lower Back Pain Market Scope and Market Size
The global lower back pain market is segmented on the basis of disease type, type, end-user, and distribution channel. The growth between these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within industries and provide users with valuable market insights and insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.
Based on disease type, the low back pain market is segmented into acute, subacute and chronic.
Based on type, the low back pain market is divided into diagnosis and treatment.
Based on the end user, the low back pain market is divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, outpatient surgery centers, and others.
Based on distribution channel, the low back pain market is divided into live and retail.
Global Lower Back Pain Market Country Analysis
The Lower Back Pain market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by disease type, type, end-user and distribution channel as listed above. The countries covered in the Back Pain market report are USA, Canada, and Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey , Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC) , Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil,
North America is expected to dominate the lower back pain market owing to increased awareness about the availability of different treatment procedures. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rapid increase in government spending on healthcare facilities and the increase of the geriatric population.
The country section of the Lower Back Pain market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, value chain analysis downstream and upstream are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands,
