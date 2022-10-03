Global Laboratory Informatics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022”, the laboratory informatics market is expected to grow from $3.14 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.53%. The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to grow to $4.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.66%. The increasing need for laboratory automation is expected to propel the growth of the laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Laboratory Informatics Market

Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the laboratory informatics market. The companies operating in the laboratory informatics market are increasingly investing in the development of new technologically advanced software suites to meet the specific operational demands from laboratory customers across the globe.

Overview Of The Laboratory Informatics Market

The laboratory informatics global market consists of sales of laboratory informatics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) which refers to software products that are used for instrument control, scientific data management, scientific search, network integration, and compliance management to streamline analytical laboratory operations. The laboratory informatics solutions reduce operational costs, accelerate decision making, improve laboratory processes and others.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

• By Component: Services, Software

• By Deployment Model: On-premise, Cloud-based, Remotely Hosted

• By Industry: Life Sciences Industry, Chemicals Industry, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry, Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global laboratory informatics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, Abbott Informatics, LabLynx Inc., Waters Corporation, Autoscribe Informatics, LABWORKS LLC, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IDBS, Arxspan LLC, Kinematik, RURO Inc, and Accelerated Technology Laboratories.

