Bitfarms Provides September 2022 Production and Mining Operations Update

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSX: BITF ), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, provided a Bitcoin (BTC) production and mining operations update for September 2022.

“Accomplishing a significant milestone in early September, we initiated production in Rio Cuarto, Argentina with our first 10-megawatt (MW) module,” said Geoff Morphy, President and COO of Bitfarms. “As of September 30, we installed 1,751 miners at this location and have pending 3,000 miners at Argentina Customs slotted to add to production throughout Q4 2022. During the month, we also began construction at our second 50 MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto, which is on target to be completed during Q2 2023.”

“Reaching 4.2 exahash/second (EH/s), we achieved our September 30, 2022 target operating hashrate,” said Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms. “During September, we mined 481 BTC, averaging 16 BTC mined per day and exited the month at 17 BTC mined per day. Our increased capacity continues to deliver growth, even while network difficulty increased as much as 13%. A higher network hashrate, due in part to previously idle miners coming back online, and the shorter 30-day month were the primary drivers of lower monthly production compared to August. In the first nine months of 2022, we mined 3,733 BTC, surpassing 2021 full-year production of 3,452 BTC by 8% heading into Q4. With 229 MW planned to be developed by the end of the year, we are well positioned to further grow production in 2023.”

Key Performance Indicators Sept. 2022 Aug. 2022 Sept. 2021 Total BTC Mined 481 534 305 Month End Operating Hashrate 4.2 3.9 1.5 BTC/ Avg EH 122 141 211 Operating Capacity (MW) 176 166 69 Hydropower MW 166 166 69 Watts/TH Efficiency 40 40 45 BTC Sold 544 427 12

Select Operating Highlights

4.2 EH/s online as of September 30, 2022, up 180% from September 2021 and 8% from August 31, 2022.

3.95 EH/s average online for month of September.

122 BTC/ average EH/s for the month of September, down 42% from 211 in September 2021 and down 13.5% from 141 in August 2022.

481 new BTC mined during September 2022, up 57% from September 2021 and down 10% from August 2022. The decrease from August 2022 production was primarily due to a 13% increase in network difficulty, a brief farm outage and a shorter month.

16.0 BTC mined daily on average in September, equivalent to about US$310,400 per day and approximately US$9.31 million for the month based on a BTC price of US$19,400 on September 30, 2022.



Mining Operations

In Rio Cuarto, Argentina: Energized first of five 10 MW modules, installed 1,751 miners and initiated production at the first 50-MW warehouse. Commenced construction on the second 50-MW warehouse. This facility is expected to be completed and ready for mining operations during Q2 2023.

In Sherbrooke, Québec, development continued on schedule: As the 1,800 square foot expansion at the Garlock farm is nearing completion, 6 MW is expected to be energized in October and the full 18 MW by the end of the year. Phase 3 of The Bunker is progressing as planned with the remaining 12 MW of this farm expected to be online by the end of 2022. Sherbrooke, upon the retirement of the de la Pointe farm, will consist of three farms with locations in close proximity to each another that are scheduled to have 96 MW operational by year end.





Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC Mined 2022 BTC Mined 2021 January 301 199 February 298 178 March 363 221 April 405 232 May 431 262 June 420 265 July 500 391 August 534 354 September 481 305 Total YTD 3,733 2,407

Financial Update

Sold 544 BTC during September 2022, generating proceeds of $10.66 million.

Continued to deleverage the Company’s balance sheet by making principal paydowns totaling $3.8 million and $26.8 million during September and the third quarter, respectively, and retiring three higher interest rate equipment loans.

Improved fleet efficiencies and optimized the roll out schedule of miners by selling $3.8 million of surplus miners in Q3 2022 and reducing contractual associated liabilities and capex requirements.

Held 2,065 BTC in custody on September 30, 2022, representing a total value of approximately US$40 million based on a BTC price of US$19,400.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and accelerated uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities in production around the world, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

