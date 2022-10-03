Arvinas Appoints Paul McInulty as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Paul McInulty has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.



“We are delighted to welcome Paul to our leadership team in this crucial role as we enter the next phase of Arvinas – a late-stage development company,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Arvinas President and Chief Executive Officer. “Paul’s vast experience leading global and regional development programs from discovery through commercialization in a wide range of therapeutic areas and modalities will be very valuable as Arvinas continues on an incredible growth trajectory.”



Mr. McInulty brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience to Arvinas. He recently served as Vice President, Therapeutic Head, Hematology and Precision Medicines Regulatory Affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb and spent just over 15 years at Celgene Corporation in various roles of increasing responsibility including serving as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Hematology and Oncology.

“I am excited to join Arvinas and to be part of the company that is truly leading the way in the targeted protein degradation industry through its validated PROTAC® protein degradation platform,” said Mr. McInulty. “As Arvinas transitions into a late-stage development company, I look forward to supporting the organization on this journey and the opportunity to contribute my experience in leading global regulatory strategies.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

