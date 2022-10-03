Submit Release
JOHN MCCLEERY REPORTS DISPOSITION OF SHARES OF KEON

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John McCleery announced today that he has disposed of a total of 200,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) at a price of $0.25 per share, for aggregate consideration of $50,000, in a private sale transaction (the “Disposition”). Prior to the Disposition, Mr. McCleery had control or direction over 500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.28% of the 4,862,272 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Mr. McCleery now has control or direction over 300,000 Common Shares, which represent 6.17% of the 4,862,272 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Mr. McCleery holds common shares of Keon for investment purposes and may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership in Keon as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and be available under Keon’s filer profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Keon by email at johnb.mccleery@gmail.com or by telephone at 604.880.5624.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

John McCleery
801-2222 Belleview Ave. West Vancouver, BC V7V 1C7


