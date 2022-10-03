Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,662 in the last 365 days.

Voyager Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced that it will present three posters at the upcoming 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), taking place October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Identification of a Cell Surface Receptor Utilized by an Engineered BBB-Penetrant Capsid Family with Enhanced Brain Tropism in Non-Human Primates and Mice
Poster Number: P024
Presenting Author: Brett Hoffman, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Capsid Discovery

Presentation Title: Dose-Response Evaluation of 9P801, an Engineered AAV Capsid with High BBB Penetration and CNS Transduction in Non-Human Primates
Poster Number: P015
Presenting Author: Mathieu Nonnenmacher, Ph.D., Vice President, Capsid Discovery

Presentation Title: Evaluation of an Early, Late, Very Late Expressed Rep in a Recombinant Baculovirus to Produce a More Potent AAV-based Gene Therapeutic in Insect Cells
Poster Number: P065
Presenting Author: Jeffrey Slack, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Development

About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company’s TRACER discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas. voyagertherapeutics.com  LinkedIn  Twitter

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. 

Contacts
Investors
Investors@vygr.com

Media
Peg Rusconi
prusconi@vergescientific.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Voyager Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.