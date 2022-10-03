Voyager Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced that it will present three posters at the upcoming 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), taking place October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Poster Presentation Details:
Presentation Title: Identification of a Cell Surface Receptor Utilized by an Engineered BBB-Penetrant Capsid Family with Enhanced Brain Tropism in Non-Human Primates and Mice
Poster Number: P024
Presenting Author: Brett Hoffman, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Capsid Discovery
Presentation Title: Dose-Response Evaluation of 9P801, an Engineered AAV Capsid with High BBB Penetration and CNS Transduction in Non-Human Primates
Poster Number: P015
Presenting Author: Mathieu Nonnenmacher, Ph.D., Vice President, Capsid Discovery
Presentation Title: Evaluation of an Early, Late, Very Late Expressed Rep in a Recombinant Baculovirus to Produce a More Potent AAV-based Gene Therapeutic in Insect Cells
Poster Number: P065
Presenting Author: Jeffrey Slack, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Development
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company’s TRACER discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas. voyagertherapeutics.com LinkedIn Twitter
Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
