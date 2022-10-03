Lifeist Issues Deferred Share Units

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that it has issued 353,571 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to a director in connection with services rendered for calendar quarter Q3 2022 and in accordance with the Company's non-employee director compensation plan and the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan. The DSUs were priced based on the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday, September 30, 2022. DSUs align the interests of Company directors with shareholders as DSUs vest immediately but may not be exercised until a director ceases to serve on the Board.



About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health.

