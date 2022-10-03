Targa Resources Corp. Releases Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that its Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at https://www.targaresources.com/sustainability. The report advances Targa’s sustainability disclosures and provides a review of Targa’s performance for calendar year 2021 against various environmental, social, and governance topics that are important to our industry.



Highlights of Targa’s Sustainability Report for the 2021 calendar year include the following:

Reduced scope 1 plus scope 2 GHG intensity by 12%

Reduced flaring volumes from emissions events by 40%

Exported approximately 4.9 billion gallons of liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) globally in 2021 that can offset higher GHG-emitting fuels

Completed aerial methane detection on 13,000 miles of pipelines and 162 surface facilities in the Permian

Decreased its preventable vehicle accident rate by 31%

Received the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) safety excellence award for the second year in a row

25% of our Board of Directors were women; and 17% of our Board of Directors were from traditionally under-represented racial or ethnic groups

Our Board-level Sustainability Committee continues to oversee management’s implementation of strategy to integrate sustainability into various business activities to create long-term stakeholder value

The report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Midstream Standard.

