Agricultural Microbial Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022”, the agricultural microbial global market is expected to grow from $4.25 billion in 2021 to $5.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The global agricultural microbial market is expected to reach $8.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%. Rising awareness about organic farming is expected to propel the agricultural microbial market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Agricultural Microbial Market

Increasing investments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural microbial market. Major companies operating in the agricultural microbial sector are focused on investments to develop new technologies and products.

Overview Of The Agricultural Microbial Market

The agricultural microbial global market consists of sales of agricultural microbials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and viruses which are used in agricultural farming. Agricultural microbes are the soil microorganisms that are essential for decomposing organic matter and recycling old plant material. They offer numerous advantages, including drought tolerance, heat tolerance, insect resistance, and plant disease resistance.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other Types

By Formulation: Dry Formulation, Liquid Formulation

By Function: Crop Protection, Soil Amendment

By Mode Of Application: Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals

By Geography: The agricultural microbial global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Koppert BV, Novozymes A/S, Taxon (Dupont), Bayer CropScience, Arysta Lifescience Limited, AgBiome LLC, Certis Usa LLC, Chr. Hansen A/S, BioAg Alliance, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto Company, Corteva, and IsAgro.

Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of agricultural microbial market.

