Ecotourism Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022”, the ecotourism market size is expected to grow from $157.76 billion in 2021 to $185.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The global ecotourism market size is expected to reach $299.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%. The growing availability of eco-friendly tourist accommodations is expected to propel the growth of the ecotourism market going forward.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of ecotourism market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5925&type=smp

Key Trends In The Ecotourism Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as one of the key ecotourism market trends gaining popularity. Key players operating in the market are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to enhance their position. For instance, In October 2021, Frosch International Travel, a US-based travel agency that provides sustainable tourism services purchased 51% interest in Conlin Travel’s corporate division. The collaboration aims to give FROSCH a foothold in the Great Lakes region and Conlin Travel access to crucial resources and infrastructure, as well as Frosch's unique technology solutions for clients. Conlin Travel is a US-based travel agency. Moreover, in January 2020, Intrepid Travel, an Australia-based adventure travel company partnered with Trip.com Group. Through this partnership, the companies aim to popularize green trips by offering sustainable travel in China. Trip.com Group is a China-based online travel company.

Overview Of The Ecotourism Market

The ecotourism market consists of sales of ecotourism services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the responsible travel to natural places which conserves the environment, supports the well-being of local people, and includes interpretation and education. Ecotourism aids in the preservation of environmentally vulnerable areas and raises awareness of local environmental and social issues. It can enhance local livelihoods by utilizing the diverse spectrum of natural and cultural ecosystem services offered by mangroves.

Learn more on the global ecotourism market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecotourism-global-market-report

Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Alternative Tourism, Responsible Tourism, Sustainable Tourism, Community Tourism

• By Traveler Type: Solo Traveler, Group Traveler

• By Age Group: Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

• By Sales Channel: Travel Agent, Direct

• By Geography: The global ecotourism market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aracari Travel, Undiscovered Mountains, Intrepid Group, Rickshaw Travel, Small World Journeys, Adventure Alternative Ltd, G Adventures, SteppesTravel, Booking Holdings Inc., Travel Leaders, JTB Corporation, AndBeyond, BCD Travel, Goway Travel, BCD Travel, Goway Travel, Conservation Capital, Natural Discovery, National Geographic Expedition, and Baobab Travel.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ecotourism market. The market report analyzes ecotourism global market size, ecotourism global market growth drivers, ecotourism global market segments, ecotourism global market major players, ecotourism global market growth across geographies, and ecotourism global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The ecotourism global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environment-management-compliance-and-due-diligence-global-market-report

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-consulting-services-global-market-report

Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environment-conservation-and-wildlife-organizations-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC