Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022”, the sustainable athleisure market size is expected to grow from $77.78 billion in 2021 to $85.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global sustainable athleisure market is expected to reach $114.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Raising awareness of consumers toward their physical fitness will support the growth of the sustainable athleisure market going forward.

Key Trends In The Sustainable Athleisure Market

The usage of recycled products to manufacture new sportswear and shoes is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the sustainable athleisure market. Major companies operating in the sustainable athleisure sector are using waste plastic, recycled fabrics, and other waste materials to produce eco-friendly sportswear. For instance, in February 2020, Puma, a Germany-based sportswear company, announced the launch of a new collection made entirely of recycled plastic. The brand collaborated with recycling company First Mile to co-create the collection, which includes shoes and apparel made from recycled yarn and plastic bottles collected in the First Mile network.

Overview Of The Sustainable Athleisure Market

The sustainable athleisure global market consists of sales of sustainable athleisure by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are referred to casual, comfortable clothing made up of eco-friendly and natural materials designed to be suitable for both exercise and everyday wear. Athleisure is a type of hybrid clothing that is typically worn during athletic activities as well as in other settings such as the workplace, school, or other casual or social occasions. Sustainable athleisure is made up of natural, renewable, recycled, biodegradable, and low-impact textiles to provide consumers with high-performance activewear while protecting both people and the planet.

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Premium, Mass

• By Gender: Women, Men

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Pact LLC, Adidas AG, PANGAIA, Patagonia Inc., Nike Inc., Vuori Inc, Athleta, Levi's, Alternative Apparel, H&M Conscious, Eileen Fisher, Hanesbrands Inc, Fashionable Inc., Vera Bradley, Verloop.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sustainable athleisure global market. The market report analyzes sustainable athleisure global market size, sustainable athleisure global market growth drivers, sustainable athleisure global market segments, sustainable athleisure global market major players, sustainable athleisure global market growth across geographies, and sustainable athleisure global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The sustainable athleisure global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

