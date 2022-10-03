Global Antifog Coatings Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Global Antifog Coatings Market Report by TBRC covers antifog coatings market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022”, the antifog coatings market size is expected to grow from $15.13 billion in 2021 to $15.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The global anti-fog coatings market is expected to reach $17.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%. Increasing demand for anti-fog coatings from the military is expected to drive the growth of the anti-fog coatings market going forward.
Key Trends In The Antifog Coatings Market
Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-fog coatings market. Major companies operating in the anti-fog coatings sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.
Overview Of The Antifog Coatings Market
The anti-fog coatings market consists of sales of anti-fog coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the application for inhibiting the condensation of the water and preventing fogging on the surface. These are used to reduce glare, improve transmission, and enhance durability and abrasion resistance. The anti-fog coating is applicable on the products such as dive masks, goggles, car windows, bathroom back-painted glasses, kitchen backsplash, and other various applications.
Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Product: Foggy Guard Coating (FGC), Defog Coating (DFC)
By Substrate: Acrylic, Glass, PET, Polycarbonate, Polyamide
By End User: Helmet Visors And Face Shields, Flat Polycarbonate Sheets, Commercial Freezer Window, Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights, Other End Users
By Geography: The antifog coatings global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as 3M, Optical Coating Technologies, FSI Coating Technologies, WeeTect. Inc., TOCALO Co. Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Vincent Optical, Tokai Optecs, Hydromer, NEI Corporation, Uvex Group, ALCAT Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel, Abrisa Technologies, and Croda International Plc.
Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of antifog coatings market.
