Hemoglobinopathies Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 10.3% in the forecast of 2028
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hemoglobinopathies market will exhibit a CAGR of around 10.3% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising prevalence of hemoglobinopathies globally is a major factor attributable to the growth of hemoglobinopathies market.
Hemoglobinopathies is a blood disorder that directly impacts the red blood cells. It is a genetic defect that results in abnormal structure of globin chains of the haemoglobin molecule. Sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, haemoglobin C disease and haemoglobin S-C disease are the most prevalent examples of hemoglobinopathies disease. Usually inherited from single-gene disorders, these are detected by routine red blood cell (RBC) count, genetic testing, and haemoglobin by high performance liquid chromatography, haemoglobin isoelectric focusing (Hb IEF), haemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) and haemoglobin solubility test.
Rising awareness regarding hemoglobinopathies is one of the factors driving the market growth. Favourable governmental plans, policies and initiatives for hemoglobinopathies will further foster the market growth rate. Rising prevalence of diseases like anaemia will propel the growth of hemoglobinopathies market. Rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising personal disposable income will act as indirect hemoglobinopathies treatment market growth determinants.
Availability of diagnostics alternatives used in hemoglobinopathies will pose a major challenge to the market growth. Lack of proper diagnostic test equipment in low and middle class economies will further derail the market growth rate.
This hemoglobinopathies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on hemoglobinopathies market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Scope and Market Size
The hemoglobinopathies market is segmented on the basis of indication, end user, test type and pipeline therapeutics. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on indication, hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia and alpha thalassemia.
On the basis of end user, the hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories and clinics.
On the basis of test type, the hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into routine red blood cell (RBC) count, genetic testing, and haemoglobin by high performance liquid chromatography, haemoglobin isoelectric focusing (Hb IEF), haemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) and haemoglobin solubility test.
Based on pipeline therapeutics, hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into niCord, ZFP transcription factors, ALN-TMP, drug targeting PRMT5 and drug targeting protein arginine methyltransferase 5.
Hemoglobinopathies Market Country Level Analysis
The hemoglobinopathies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, indication, end user, test type and pipeline therapeutics as referenced above.
The countries covered in the hemoglobinopathies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the hemoglobinopathies market and will continue to during the forecast period. This is because of the prevalence of a favourable reimbursement scenario and presence of major key players. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is set to project the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is because of the rising expenditure of healthcare infrastructure, rising investments for research and development activities and increased focus of the government to empower the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape and Hemoglobinopathies Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the hemoglobinopathies market report are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gamida Cell, Biogen, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sysmex Corporation, Novartis AG, Medunik USA Inc. and Optinova among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Table Of Contents: Hemoglobinopathies market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Hemoglobinopathies market, By Type
7 Hemoglobinopathies market, By Tumor Type
8 Hemoglobinopathies market, By Application
9 Hemoglobinopathies market, By End User
0 Hemoglobinopathies market, By Geography
11 Hemoglobinopathies market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Related Reports
