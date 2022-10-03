Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,614 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received President of International Chess Federation

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - 03 october 2022, 11:55

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich.

The sides hailed the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Chess Federation. The great attention and care paid to the development of chess like other sports in Azerbaijan at the state level was emphasized. The achievements of Azerbaijani chess players in international tournaments were underlined at the meeting.

The importance of the international chess tournament held last month in Shusha was pointed out, Arkady Dvorkovich's participation in the opening of the World Chess Olympiad among teenagers under 16 years held in Nakhchivan on October 2 was hailed during the conversation.

The sides exchanged views on future international chess tournaments scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received President of International Chess Federation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.