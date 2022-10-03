Insights Into The Global Aramid Fiber Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Aramid Fiber Market Report by The Business Research Company covers aramid fiber market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022”, the aramid fiber market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $4.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The global aramid fiber market size is expected to reach $6.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The rising need for lightweight materials offering significant emission reduction in vehicles is contributing to the growth of the aramid fiber global market.

Key Trends In The Aramid Fiber Market

The increasing investments have emerged as the major trend gaining popularity in the aramid fiber market. Aramid fiber manufacturing companies are investing in expanding their aramid fiber production capacity in order to fulfill the growing demand from end-use sectors.

Overview Of The Aramid Fiber Market

The aramid fiber market consists of sales of aramid fiber by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a synthetic fibre in which the fiber-forming component is a long-chain synthetic polyamide with around 85 percent of the amide linkages attached to two aromatic rings. Aramid fibers are high-performance fibers manufactured from man-made molecules with relatively stiff polymer chains. These molecules are joined by strong hydrogen bonds that efficiently transfer mechanical stress, allowing for the utilization of chains with low molecular weight. Aramid fiber is mostly used for reinforcement in composites such as sports goods, aviation, and military vehicles, as well as fabrics in apparel such as fire safety garments or bulletproof jackets.

Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Para-Aramid Fiber, Meta-Aramid Fiber

By Application: Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Other Applications

By End-Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Other End Users

By Geography: The aramid fiber global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Teijin Ltd, DuPont De Numerous Inc, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd, Hyosung Corp, Toray Industries Inc., Kolon Industries Inc, Huvis Corporation, Kermel, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd, SRO Aramid Co. Ltd., JSC Kamenskvolokno, X-FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co Ltd, Taekwang Industrial, Jiaxing Newtex Composites Co. Ltd, Guangdong Charming Company, Bally Ribbon Mills, Coats group plc, Vectorply, and Solvay.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a aramid fiber market overview. The market report analyzes aramid fiber market size, aramid fiber market growth drivers, aramid fiber market segments, aramid fiber global market major players, aramid fiber global market growth across geographies, and aramid fiber global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The aramid fiber global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

