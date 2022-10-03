Surgical Site Infection Control Market size is going to boom at a CAGR of 6.19% by 2028
Rising advancement and development in the healthcare facilities and technologies coupled with innovative product offerings have led to the rise in surgical site infection control market value. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical site infection control market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.19% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Surgical site infection is an infection on the site of surgery. The infection develops post a surgical treatment on the body part where the surgery has been conducted. Sometimes surgical infections are just superficial meaning the infection develops over the skin and sometimes it is serious involving organs in the body. The reason for the growth of infections is that harmful bacteria enter into the wound or in the incision. This is where the need for surgical site infection control arises. The infection can be dealt with specifically designed medical devices, procedures, and guidelines. And if not dealt with well in time, these infections can become life-threatening.
Rising populations coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures across the globe is the prime reason for the rise in demand for surgical site infection control. Rising accidents globally have led to the rise in medical surgeries and this, in turn, has led to the rise in demand for surgical site infection control. The rise in the expenditure to improve healthcare infrastructure especially in developing countries has also propelled the growth of the surgical site infection control market.
However, lack of awareness regarding hospital infection prevention and control will challenge the growth of the surgical site infection control market. Also, rising surgical waste will negatively impact the environment. This is something that cannot be ignored.
This surgical site infection control market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on surgical site infection control market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Scope and Market Size
The surgical site infection control market is segmented on the basis of type of infection, procedure, product and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type of infection, the surgical site infection control market is segmented into deep incisional SSI, organ or space SSI and superficial incisional SSI.
On the basis of procedure, the surgical site infection control market is segmented into caesarean section, gastric bypass, cataract surgery, dental restoration and others.
On the basis of product, the surgical site infection control market is segmented into surgical scrubs, surgical irrigation, hair clippers, skin preparation solution, surgical gloves, medical nonwovens, surgical drapes, manual reprocesses solution, disinfectants and others.
On the basis of end users, the surgical site infection control market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, clinics and others.
Surgical Site Infection Control Market Country Level Analysis
The surgical site infection control market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type of infection, procedure, product and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the surgical site infection control market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the surgical site infection control market. This is because of the prevalence of sophisticated technological healthcare facilities coupled with rising awareness regarding the importance to be dealt with surgical site infections. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to score the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of rising surgical procedures as a result of rise in the level of chronic diseases.
Competitive Landscape and Surgical Site Infection Control Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the surgical site infection control market report are 3M, BD, ANSELL LTD., KCWW., Sotera Health Company, Medtronic, Belimed, bioMérieux SA, Getinge AB., STERIS., LAC-MAC LIMITED, Pacon Manufacturing, AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., SSIP, LLC., Stryker, Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Prescient Surgical and PAUL HARTMANN AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
