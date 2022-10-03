Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size to Reach USD 6.59 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and chronic diseases to drive growth of global enteral feeding devices market. The adoption of enteral feeding devices is increasing in different treatment procedures. North American region emerged as the largest market for the global enteral feeding devices market, with a 40.09% market revenue share in 2021

The enteral nutrition technique is an effective modality to treat any nutrition deficit in patients. The prevalence of long-term diseases reduces the capacity of the person to absorb any nutrients from the food they eat. Enteral feeding devices depend on the proper working of gastrointestinal tracts. Enteral feeding is necessary for providing essential nutrients to the patient's body. The entire caloric requirement can be fulfilled through eternal feeding. However, it can also be used for delivering only the required supplements. People suffering from long-term illness usually are at risk of drastic weight loss and malnutrition. This could add to the existing condition and thus can result in severe consequences. Therefore, adequate nutrition is essential for preventing the body from dehydrating.



Enteral feeding devices are gaining popularity among healthcare professionals as they are easy to use. There has been a surge in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in many regions. These diseases occur for several reasons, such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, lack of hygiene practices, etc. These diseases ultimately lead to loss of appetite and several nutritional deficiencies. Many babies are born prematurely nowadays, which necessitates the use of eternal feeding. Companies involved in the enteral feeding device market are expanding the reach of their services to tap into more consumer base. On the demand side, the prevalence of several chronic diseases, including orthopedic and cardiology disorders, has resulted in the lucrative growth of the enteral feeding device market. This long-term illness usually leads to a more extended stay in intensive care units. Nutrition management is essential for the patients, as per the Europe Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism.

Key players operating in the global enteral feeding device market are Danone SA, Abbott, Nestlé, Fresenius Kabi, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Victus, Inc., Rickett Benckiser Group Plc., and Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd., Becton, CONMED Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health Inc., Moog Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Vygon Group, Fuji Systems Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Amsino International Inc., Omex Medical Technology, Kentec Medical Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Romsons Group of Industries, among others. To enhance their market position in the global enteral feeding device market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



The enteral feeding tube segment should grow at the highest CAGR forecast period.



The type segment is divided into enteral feeding pumps, enteral syringes, enteral feeding tubes, and accessories. The enteral feeding tube is further segmented into nasoenteric feeding tubes, oroenteric feeding tubes, and enterostomy feeding tubes. The gastroenteric feeding tubes include nasojejunal feeding tubes, nasogastric feeding tubes, and nasoduodenal feeding tubes. The oroenteric feeding tubes consist of enteral syringes, consumables, and administration sets. The enterostomy feeding tubes consist of low-profile tubes and standard tubes. The enteral feeding tube segment should grow at the highest CAGR forecast period. Enteral feeding tubes are used for both the pediatric and adult populations. These enteral feeding tubes are compact in design and can be used for a more extended period.



The oncology segment should grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into gastrointestinal, hypermetabolism, neurology, oncology, diabetes, and others. The oncology segment should grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The incidence of cancers has risen ten folds in recent years. Many forms of cancer, including brain, lung, and liver cancer, are prevalent in the elderly population. Enteral feeding design is necessary for patients who have cancer as it helps the patient's body absorb the essential nutrients for recovery.



The pediatric segment should grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The age group segment is divided into pediatric and adult. The pediatric segment should grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enteral feeding device has extensive usage of enteral feeding device for pediatrics. The rising cases of premature birth provide lucrative growth opportunities for enteral feeding devices. Premature birth puts the newborn at potential risk of malnutrition; thus, it is essential to deliver the nutrients through external tubes.



The hospital's segment held the highest share of around 47.54% and a market value of USD 1.83 billion in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and home care settings. The hospital's segment held the highest share of around 47.54% and a market value of USD 1.83 billion in 2021. Hospitals have different departments allotted to dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, etc. The enteral feeding device is now widely used in most departments mentioned above. Thus, the use of enteral feeding devices is high in hospitals due to high demand from multiple departments.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Enteral Feeding Device Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global market, with a market share of 40.09% in the year 2021. The region has a high percentage of the population suffering from long-term diseases which affect the functioning of digestive tracts. An enteral feeding device is used for the management of nutrients. Further, the players engaged in enteral feeding devices are adopting several strategies to expand their presence across healthcare facilities, ambulatory clinics, etc. The established healthcare institutions and constant support from the local government regarding research and development of new devices are some of the lucrative opportunities the region holds for the enteral feeding devices market. The United States accounted for the largest country-level share in 2021. U.S. hospitals and clinics are procuring high amounts of enteral feeding devices. The regulatory agencies present in the U.S. are promoting enteral feeding as compared to other feeding techniques.



