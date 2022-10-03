Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Appointment of G. Keith Graham to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger” or the “Company”) (TSX:BDGI) announces the appointment of G. Keith Graham to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and to the Audit Committee and the Nominating & Governance Committee thereof.

“We are pleased to welcome Keith Graham to Badger's Board of Directors as an independent director. Keith has extensive business, investment and asset management expertise and brings a valuable perspective to the Board as we execute on Badger's strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to Keith’s future contributions,” said Glen Roane, Chair of the Board.

Mr. Graham is the Founder and President of Rondeau Capital Inc., a private investment and advisory company, where he actively managed investments from 2009 to 2017. Mr. Graham also serves as a member of the Board of Directors and the Chair of the Audit Committee of Element Fleet Management Corp., an automotive fleet management company which trades publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Graham has over 25 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Executive with firms such as AGF Funds Inc., a diversified global asset management firm, Trimark Investments, a privately-owned investment management firm, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of the world’s largest single-profession pension plans and private equity investors.

Mr. Graham, who resides in Ontario, holds a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University and a Bachelor of Arts (Business Administration and Management, General) from Western University. Additionally, Mr. Graham is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company began field-testing prototype air excavation units, Badger Airvac™ Pending, in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is used like a Badger Hydrovac for safe excavation. The Badger Airvac utilizes compressed air versus water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing into a storage tank.

The Badger Airvac complements the Badger Hydrovac, and both are designed and manufactured by Badger. Badger’s vertical integration increases the certainty of non-destructive excavation unit supply to support the Company’s growth and retirement replacement requirements at a cost less than purchasing from third party manufacturers. The vertical integration also allows Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its non-destructive excavation unit operators and customers into its design and manufacturing processes, and reduces fleet downtime for repairs due to integrated repair part availability.



For further information:

Rob Blackadar, President and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Yaworsky, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Trevor Carson, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

ATCO Centre II

Suite 400, 919 - 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone: (403) 264-8500

Fax: (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.



