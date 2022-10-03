Submit Release
The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in South Carolina

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Oak Harbor Healthcare, a 132-bed skilled nursing facility located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Oak View Health and Rehabilitation, a 190-bed skilled nursing facility located in Conway, South Carolina. The acquisition was effective October 1, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be growing our South Carolina market,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “For years we have carefully reviewed opportunities in and around South Carolina to add to our existing operations there and feel like these two facilities are a great fit,” he added.

Adam Willits, President of Hopewell Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s South Carolina-based subsidiary, added, “These facilities represented a great geographical and strategic fit in South Carolina. We can’t wait to add our experience to the outstanding team of caregivers at these facilities to enhance the care provided to the residents.”

In a separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that Standard Bearer also acquired the real estate and operations of Fountain Hills Post Acute, a 64-bed skilled nursing facility located in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Also on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates entered into new long-term leases on six new operations in Texas, including the following:

  • the operations of Brodie Ranch Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Austin, Texas, Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in Austin, Texas, Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 122-bed skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas, West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas, Lakeside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in San Antonio, Texas, and Mystic Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 119-bed skilled nursing facility in San Antonio, Texas.

All of these acquisitions were also effective October 1, 2022 and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 268 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now owns 107 real estate assets.    

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 268 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net 

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


