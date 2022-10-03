Pharmacovigilance Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022”, the pharmacovigilance market is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2021 to $6.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to reach $10.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The growing incidences of adverse drug reactions are expected to propel the pharmacovigilance market growth going forward

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of pharmacovigilance market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5928&type=smp

Key Trends In The Pharmacovigilance Market

Technological advancements have emerged as one of the key pharmacovigilance market trends gaining popularity. Many companies operating in the pharmacovigilance sector are adopting advanced technological solutions such as Artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce cycle time, enriched quality and accuracy, scalable and futuristic solutions, improved productivity, and better compliance. For instance, in December 2019, UCB, a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company, and Accenture, an Ireland-based professional services company collaborated to develop a patient safety solution based on Accenture's INTIENT Pharmacovigilance technology platform. This solution will use real-time artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, and machine learning automation in the data management process, from acquiring patient information and inputs to regulatory reporting.

Overview Of The Pharmacovigilance Market

The pharmacovigilance market consists of sales of pharmacovigilance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that collect, assess, and distribute drug safety and efficiency data. Pharmacovigilance is the science and practice of monitoring approved pharmaceuticals and experimental products prior to their approval for use in order to discover, evaluate, assess, and avoid adverse drug and vaccination effects and problems.

Learn more on the global pharmacovigilance market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacovigilance-global-market-report

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining

• By Service Provider: In-House, Contract Outsourcing

• By Process Flow: Case Data Management, Signal Detection, Risk Management System

• By Clinical Trial Phases: Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

• By End User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global pharmacovigilance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Accenture, Cognizant, Labcorp Drug Development, IQVIA, IQVIA, Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica Inc., Clinquest Inc., ITClinical, TAKE Solutions Limited, United BioSource LLC, Wipro Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Linical Americas, iMEDGlobal, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, Ecron Acunova Limited, and Sanofi.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pharmacovigilance market. The market report analyzes pharmacovigilance market size, pharmacovigilance global market growth drivers, pharmacovigilance global market segments, pharmacovigilance global market major players, pharmacovigilance global market overview, pharmacovigilance global market growth across geographies, and pharmacovigilance market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pharmacovigilance global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-sterility-testing-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC