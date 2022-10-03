Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Report by TBRC covers concrete floor coatings market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022”, the concrete floor coatings market is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2021 to $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68%. The concrete floor coatings market size is expected to reach $1.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.38%. The rising building, construction, and renovation projects are expected to propel the growth of the concrete floor coating market.

Key Trends In The Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete floor coating market. The companies operating in the concrete floor coatings global market are focusing on developing innovative floor coatings to meet the technical demands and requirements of various end-use customers including residential, commercial and industrial construction entities.

Overview Of The Concrete Floor Coatings Market

The concrete floor coatings industry consists of sales of concrete floor coating solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to semi-liquid or liquid material used for improving the aesthetics and protection of the floor. Concrete floor coatings are applied on cured concrete to make the surface or structure strong and reduce the repair and maintenance costs. It also offers a smoother and slip-resistant surface, which is easier to maintain.

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Products: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Other Products

By Component: One-component, Two-component, Three-component, Four-component

By Application: Outdoor, Indoor

By End-Use Sector: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The concrete floor coatings global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sika AG, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc, RPM International, Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, Royal DSM N.V., Behr Process Corporation, DAW SE, The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., DSM, Tennant Coatings, Henkel Corporation, Ardex, United Gilsonite Laboratories, Elite Crete Systems, Hempel A/S, Vanguard Concrete Coating, Rodda Paint Co, CPC Floor Coatings, Citadel Contractors, Watco Industrial Flooring, ARCAT, Inc, Armor Rock Concrete Floor Coatings Inc, Liquid Floor Inc, Stonhard Inc, Teknos Group, and Zeraus Products Inc.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of concrete floor coatings market. The market report analyzes concrete floor coatings market size, concrete floor coatings market growth drivers, concrete floor coatings market segmentation, concrete floor coatings market major players, concrete floor coatings global market growth across geographies, concrete floor coatings global market trends and concrete floor coatings global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The concrete floor coatings global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

