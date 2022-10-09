Nihal Fashions Launches New Collection of Indian Bridal Wear
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wedding season is around the corner, and everybody knows, every bride wishes to look amazing on this special day. Nihal Fashions, the premium Indian clothing brand, has launched an array of Indian bridal wear this season. The collection includes various designs and trending patterns of lehengas, sarees, and much more. From embroidery work to pastel colors, wedding lehengas in 2022 have so much to offer. On the other hand, it is noticed that the minimalist bridal look is trending this season. The wedding day is a very important event in any bride's life, and each bride deserves to look gorgeous on their big day. With their new collection, the experience for all overseas brides is made easy, comfortable, and memorable. Their new bridal wear collection has stunning colors, patterns, and designs.
As a fact, it is very difficult for Indians living abroad to get their hands on a beautiful bridal dress. The brand has tried to make things easier and made these lovely dresses, from India, available in many countries like the USA, UK, Canada, and Europe. Gone are those days when women used to pick the same color lehenga and jewellery. Now is the time to experiment with colors, design, and patterns like anarkali sillihoute lehenga, printed lehenga, technicolor lehenga, pre-draped sarees, off-white lehenga, embroidery lehenga, pastel lehenga and many more. Many brides-to-be choose these designs depending on their personality and preferences. These are the biggest 2022 wedding dress trends and the ultimate favorite chosen by many brides.
In the earlier days, women used to only wear red, considered a sign of prosperity in our culture. However, the pattern has changed, and Indian designers are interpreting tradition in a new way. From bright pink, mint green, yellow, and many more, there is an array of colors to choose from for one of the most memorable days in a woman's life. The brides are now opting for the minimalistic look over wearing a 10 kg lehenga. Now it's all about less is more. These fresh designs have ushered in a more competitive, minimal, and classic look for those who want to stand out. Whether it's mehndi, sangeet, or pheras, there is an outfit for every occasion.
Nihal Fashions designs are made with minute details keeping Indian craftsmanship in mind. They made sure sure the quality of the fabric used to create these pieces is of utmost premium quality. The brand has been working with the artisans who are the best in the business and create the most spellbound collection. The struggle is tiresome, for every overseas bride, while looking for their wedding outfit, so it strives to provide excellent service and fulfill the dreams of all brides with exceptional quality and the right budget. From traditional to contemporary, there is everything available for all the brides-to-be, at Nihal Fashions online store.
Vikas Chaudhary – Co-founder, Nihal Fashions says - " The options, available online, are not limited and easily available for all the brides across the world. We promise that we do not leave any bride disappointed and provide with the utmost quality and service throughout the experience. This new collection is ready to dazzle and capture the attention of the big day. The brides just need to visit Nihal Fashions online store and get hands on the favorite wedding outfit. We believe this has been the key success and we want to continue to keep the brides happy."
Vikas Chaudhary
