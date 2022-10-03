Insights Into The Global Smart Diapers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Smart Diapers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Diapers Global Market Report 2022”, the smart diapers market size is expected to grow from $7.94 billion in 2021 to $8.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global smart diapers market is expected to reach $11.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing birth rates is expected to propel the smart diapers market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Smart Diapers Market

According to the smart diapers global market analysis, technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity. Smart diaper technology comprises wireless or Bluetooth-enabled moisture sensors affixed to the diaper's exterior, as well as hefty batteries to power long-range internet connections. For example, in February 2020, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers developed a smart diaper with RFID (radio frequency identification) technology that will notify caregivers when a diaper is wet. When the system senses moisture in the diaper, it transmits the signal to a nearby receiver, which could then send alerts to a smartphone or computer. The sensor's passive frequency identification (RFID) tag is hidden beneath a layer of highly absorbent polymer, a type of hydrogel commonly used to absorb moisture in diapers.

Overview Of The Smart Diapers Market

The smart diapers global market consists of sales of smart diapers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enables effective care of babies and old people. Smart diapers are integrated with sensors which senses wetness in the baby's diaper and transmits a signal to a nearby receiver, which subsequently sends an alert to the parent or caregiver.

Smart Diapers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Babies, Adults

• By Application: Universal Care, Community Care, Clinical Care

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Retail

• By Geography: The global smart diapers market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Smartipants, Indiegogo Inc., Abena Holding A/S, Simativa, Opro9, MONIT CORP., SINOPULSAR, Pixie Scientific, ElderSens, Alphabet Verily, Fit Assist Medical Inc., Sensassure, and DigiSense.

