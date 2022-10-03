Insights Into The Global Power Electronics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022”, the power electronics market size is expected to grow from $39.69 billion in 2021 to $43.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The global power electronics market share is expected to reach $58.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The rapid development of electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the power electronics industry.

Key Trends In The Power Electronics Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the power electronics market report, technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology. Major companies operating in the power electronics sector are focused on developing advanced technologies to meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2021, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based electronics and semiconductors manufacturer launched STi2GaN, a smart power electronic in its ST Intelligent and Integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions family. The STi2GaN employs bond-wire-free packaging technology, a smart power technology that provides great reliability, durability, and performance. The STi2GaN takes advantage of Integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) high power density to provide a variety of efficient devices to the automobile industry.

Overview Of The Power Electronics Market

The power electronics market consists of sales of power electronics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that convert electrical power from one form to another to deliver power. Power electronics are electronic circuit devices that transfer power from a source to a load efficiently and robustly using diodes, transistors, and thyristors.

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Discrete, Module

• By Material: Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride

• By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

• By Application: Power Management, UPS, Renewable, Other Applications

• By End User Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Military And Aerospace, Industrial, Energy And Power, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global power electronics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments incorporated, Toshiba Corporations, Vishay Intertechnology, NXP Semiconductors , GaN Systems Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Maxim Integrated, ROHM CO. LTD., SEMIKRON, and Transphorm Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of power electronics global market. The market report analyzes power electronics global market size, power electronics global market growth drivers, power electronics global market segments, power electronics global market major players, power electronics global market growth across geographies, and power electronics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The power electronics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

