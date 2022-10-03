Vegetable Seeds Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022”, the vegetable seeds market is expected to grow from $8.61 billion in 2021 to $9.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global vegetable seeds market is expected to reach $14.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. The increasing demand for organic food products will contribute to the growth of the vegetable seeds market going forward.

Key Trends In The Vegetable Seeds Market

Organic vegetable seeds have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the vegetable seeds market. The vegetable seed manufacturers are introducing organic vegetable seeds in their product offerings to meet the growing demand for organic food.

Overview Of The Vegetable Seeds Market

The vegetable seeds industry consists of sales of vegetable seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by farmers for the cultivation of various types of vegetables such as root, stem, and leafy vegetables. Vegetables can be cultivated either conventionally or organically. Most vegetables are seeded in the fields, however, they are occasionally germinated in a nursery or greenhouse and then transplanted as seedlings to the field.

Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Open-Pollinated, Hybrids

• By Crop Type: Solanaceae, Roots And Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, Other Crop Types

• By Traits: Genetically Modified, Conventional

• By Form: Inorganic, Organic

• By Geography: The global vegetable seeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Badische Anilin & Soda-Fabric AG, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V, Sakata Seed Corporation, Takii & Co., Ltd, Enza Zaden, East-West Seed Company Ltd, JK Agri Genetics Limited, Kaveri Seeds, Mahyco Private Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, VNR Seeds, Bejo Zaden B.V., vilmorin & cie, Bajo Foods Private Limited, East-West Seed Company Ltd, F.W. Sawatzky Ltd, United Phosphorous, Longping Hitech, Enza Zaden, FMC Corporation, Vikima Seeds, UPL Limited (Advanta Seeds International), Bejo Zaden BV, and Namdhari Seeds.

