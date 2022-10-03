Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Security And Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Security And Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2022”, the security and vulnerability management market size is expected to grow from $12.05 billion in 2021 to $13.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The global security and vulnerability management market share is expected to reach $18.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The rise in the adoption of security and vulnerability assessment and management tools is expected to drive the security and vulnerability management market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Security and Vulnerability Management Market

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the security and vulnerability market. Major companies operating in the security and vulnerability management sector are focused on developing innovative products and applications to strengthen their position. For example, in November 2019, Qualys Inc., a US-based IT security company that operates in cloud-based security and vulnerability management launched Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) app that helps customers to scan, prioritize, investigate, and neutralize threats in real-time. VMDR prioritizes remediation using machine learning technology provides built-in orchestration workflows, and context awareness, and allows one-click remediation with full audit tracking.

Overview Of The Security and Vulnerability Management Market

The security and vulnerability management market consists of sales of security and vulnerability management software and services by entities (organizations, proprietors, partnerships) that are used in evaluating, identifying, and reporting on security vulnerabilities systems. Security and vulnerability management is used to check the software with vulnerabilities and to regularly discover new vulnerabilities over time. Security and vulnerability management are used in organizations to manage risks, identify threats, and secure the software.

Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium Scale, Large Scale

• By Target: Content Management System Vulnerabilities, API Vulnerabilities, Internet of Things (IoT) Vulnerabilities, Other Targets

• By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global security and vulnerability management market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM, McAfee, Broadcom Inc., Qualys Inc., Dell, Acunetix, AT&T, Balbix, Breachlock Inc., Brinqa, Claroty, Digital Defense Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Holm Security, Rapid7, Positive Technologies, RiskIQ, and Netiq Corporation.

Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of security and vulnerability management global market. The market report analyzes security and vulnerability management global market size, security and vulnerability management global market growth drivers, security and vulnerability management global market segments, security and vulnerability management global market major players, security and vulnerability management global market growth across geographies, and security and vulnerability management global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The security and vulnerability management global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

