Sports Betting Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022”, the sports betting market is expected to grow from $89.65 billion in 2021 to $99.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.64%. The global sports betting market size is expected to reach $144.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%. The increase in the number of sports leagues and events is expected to propel the growth of the sports betting market.

Key Trends In The Sports Betting Market

Implementation of AI and blockchain in sports betting applications is a key trend gaining popularity in the sports betting services market. Sport betting applications are increasingly adopting blockchain technologies to accurately automate real-time data using smart contracts, which help sports betting in payment, bet confirmations, past event analytics, monitoring and event recording.

Overview Of The Sports Betting Market

The sports betting market consists of sales of sports betting services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to both online and offline sports betting platforms used for earning profits by predicting the outcome of a sporting event. Sports betting is a type of gambling in which bets are placed on certain sporting events, for a winning amount if the player or a team betted wins the particular event. It is the process of placing wagers on the outcome of a sports event.

Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Other Types

• By Sports Type: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, Other Sports Types

• By Platform: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global sports betting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, William Hill, DraftKings, The Stars Group Inc, BetAmerica, Webis Holdings Plc, Gala Coral, Bet-at-home, FanDuel, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Entain plc, IGT, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager, Bwin, and Unibet.

Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sports betting market. The market report analyzes sports betting global market size, sports betting global market growth drivers, sports betting global market share, sports betting global market segments, sports betting global market major players, sports betting global market growth across geographies, and sports betting market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The sports betting market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



