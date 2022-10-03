Herbalist's Resource Guide to Cannabis and Other Plants That Can Prevent Cancer

Author shares her personal experience with cancer and how others can find relief and prevention from natural sources

Holistic health practitioner and author Michele Wildflower has released an updated edition of her herbalist's comprehensive resource guide. In "Discover the Essence of Plant Medicine: The Five Principles of Lifesaving Herbs Cannabis Edition" Wildflower teaches readers about the safety of the cannabis plant and the differences between chemical, synthetic, single molecule medicine and herbal medicine.

Originally written as an herbal course for the University of Natural Health, this updated edition is a comprehensive guide that explores the Endocannabinoid system, how it works in the body and explains the new groundbreaking research about CBDA and how it blocks the Covid virus from penetrating human cells. Specific to this edition of the book is its deep dive into how cannabinoids can be used as medicine. The book also includes information about Chinese Medicine, Ayurvedic Medicine, biodynamic gardening practices, cancer prevention and alternative treatments for adults, children and even pets.

Wildflower has received numerous live video testimonials from people who tried her products and found relief. She used these endorsements to start a YouTube channel to share real life success stories and show what is possible with herbal treatments.

"This is lifesaving medicine," Wildflower said. "Research has proven that cannabis treats over 250 different medical conditions, including cancer without the side effects caused by pharmaceutical treatments. Herbal treatments helped my husband survive cancer, and they can help others too."

Through her book, Wildflower wants to educate readers on the abundant resources that Mother Nature has to offer, with recipes and preparations included.

By Michele Wildflower, CCC, HHP, RM

About the author

Michele Wildflower is the holistic health practitioner, founder and formulator of Nature's Mysteries Apothecary. She has utilized plant medicine for healing for over 30 years as a Homeopath, Herbalist, Reiki Master, Essential Oil Coach, and Clinical Cannabinoid Clinician. She is a Graduate of the Clinical Cannabinoid Medicine Curriculum, Certified in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, and is working towards her Ph.D. in Holistic Natural Health and Nutrition. Wildflower is also a student of Clinical Kinesiology, and is passionate about plant medicine and loves to pass on the knowledge. She resides in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, overlooking scenic Lake Willoughby, where she enjoys studying, researching, wildcrafting, gardening, mushroom hunting, hiking, swimming, spending time with her three cute grandsons, four beautiful daughters, loving husband, two devoted dogs, and three cats. To learn more, please visit her Youtube channel or https://naturesmysteries.com/.

