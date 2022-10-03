A Broken Family Looks for Hope After Child's Cancer Diagnosis

Author shares a story of faith's triumph over fear and doubt

Seasoned author Betty J Hassler brings her 17 years of experience in Christian publishing to her newest work of fiction "A Beam of Hope," the first in the four-book Trophies of Grace series.

The book follows the story of Layton and Amy Brooks, a divorced couple rocked by their daughter's cancer diagnosis. Young Brianne's surgery forces them to reexamine the assumptions that drove them to divorce. Years later, when cancer strikes the young girl again, the family's fledgling faith encounters new obstacles. Together, Layton and Amy must rise to overcome the challenges of raising a child with a disability.

"As a minister's wife of 40-plus years, I observed many families dealing with traumatic situations," Hassler said. "Some worked through them successfully; others did not. I often wondered what made the difference. Although the characters and stories in this book are fictional, I found inspiration in the fact that God often uses these circumstances to ‘build faith muscles,' as Layton would say."

The book takes place in Nashville, Tenn, beginning in 1979. While living there, Hassler drew inspiration from her everyday life.

"Walking my dog through my neighborhood in Nashville was an everyday occurrence," Hassler said. "But on this particular day, a fictional story began forming as I traveled the familiar turf. Even the name of the main character jumped to mind. As more and more of the story unfolded, I could only assume I should begin writing."

"A Beam of Hope" is a story of renewed hope and unexpected grace. Brianne's story will continue in the series next book, "A Stash of Faith," coming soon.

"A Beam of Hope: Trophies of Grace Series Book 1"

By Betty J Hassler

ISBN: 9781664267060 (softcover); 9781664267077 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Betty J Hassler loves to translate her 40 years as a pastor's wife into true-to-life stories of families growing in their faith despite life's difficulties. Hassler is an accomplished speaker, writer, and author of both nonfiction and fiction titles. With 17 years of experience in Christian publishing, she is now a freelance editor and writer. She lives with her husband and near her two sons and grandchildren in northwest Fla. To learn more, please visit http://www.bettyjhassler.com.

