EXFO to Offer Cloud-Native Service Assurance on AWS

Managing performance of ultra-low latency services for 5G/private network operators supports ultra-fast and reliable connections

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - EXFO, the communications industry's test, monitoring, and analytics experts, today announced that its cloud-native Adaptive Service Assurance (ASA) test solution and advanced analytics reporting module are now available to customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This will give 5G and private network service providers exceptional visibility of Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) performance within their dynamic, virtualized network environments. AWS provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and applications to individuals, companies, and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis.

"EXFO's offering on AWS reflects the readiness and value of our capability to help service providers manage their networks in the increasingly complex 5G network environment, where the automation of testing and troubleshooting is essential to effective performance assurance," said Mark Nixon, Senior Vice President ASA at EXFO. "We look forward to continued work with AWS to help ensure that 5G and private network service providers have ultra-fast, ultra-reliable connections for emerging 5G services."

Network complexity is driven by 5G standalone cloud-native network functions, service-based architectures, multi-access edge compute, network slicing, and 5G private networks. As a result, networks are generating additional performance, fault and telemetry data that can be overwhelming, making it difficult to identify and respond to service degradations.

The EXFO solution running on AWS will offer service providers segmented and full-stack visibility into 5G service and network cloud performance, correlate network performance with QoE and QoS indicators, and accelerate troubleshooting efforts to resolve any network faults. In conjunction with AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon CloudWatch and AWS Snowball, the EXFO solution will also enable service providers to cost-effectively optimize 5G cloud-based service assurance strategies and manage performance of virtual workloads.

EXFO's Adaptive Service Assurance Analytics generates real-time performance data correlating QoE/QoS KPIs with telemetry data from Amazon CloudWatch so customers have the 'metrics that matter' for managing complex network environments. These AWS environments include Kubernetes-based deployments through Amazon EKS Anywhere, over different AWS service options such as AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, AWS Wavelength for MEC, AWS Outposts, and AWS Snowball for 5G private network environments.

For more information, visit https://www.exfo.com/en/solutions/service-assurance-solutions/telco-cloud-assurance-aws.

About EXFO

EXFO develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the global communications industry. We are trusted advisers to fixed and mobile network operators, hyperscalers and leaders in the manufacturing, development and research sector. They count on us to deliver superior visibility and insights into network performance, service reliability and user experience. Building on over 35 years of innovation, EXFO's unique blend of equipment, software and services enable faster, more confident transformations related to 5G, cloud-native and fiber optic networks.

SOURCE EXFO Inc.