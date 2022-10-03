Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,443 in the last 365 days.

Register for the Financial Accounting & Reporting 2 Day Webinar on November 15-16, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Learning Objectives:

  • Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
  • Recognize the timelines and key factors
  • Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

This event will run from 8:45-4:40p (PST) each day.

Who Should Attend:

  • CFOs (and their staff)
  • Controllers
  • VPs of Finance
  • Accounting Directors and Managers
  • Senior Accountants
  • Revenue Managers and Analysts
  • Internal Auditors
  • Tax Accountants
  • Treasury Staff
  • Internal Control/SOX Managers
  • Public Accountants
  • Educators

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:15 SEC Update

  • SEC rulemaking
  • SEC reporting reminders
  • COVID impact
  • Comment letter topics

10:15 - 10:30 Break

10:30 - 11:45 IPOs and SPACs Update

  • SEC Accounting & Reporting Requirements
  • What we are seeing in the market today
  • How valuations have been impacted
  • Accounting considerations

11:45 - 12:15 Lunch

12:15 - 1:30 SOX & Internal Controls Update

  • COVID 19 considerations
  • Sarbanes-Oxley Act Optimization and Modernization
  • Robotic process automation (RPA)
  • Risk assessment
  • ICFR areas of focus: Management review controls (MRCs)
  • Automated Controls (ITACs)
  • Material weaknesses
  • Significant transactions or events
  • Information used in the control (IUC)
  • IT/system implementation
  • System and organization controls (SOC) reports

1:30 - 1:40 Break

1:40 - 2:55 FASB Update

  • Current agenda
  • Recently completed projects

2:55 - 3:05 Break

3:05 - 4:50 Revenue Recognition Update

  • Price concessions
  • Modifying contracts
  • customer options and material rights
  • Performance obligations - software industry considerations
  • Significant financing component
  • Principal - versus - agent considerations
  • Contract costs
  • Onerous performance obligations/contracts

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:00 ESG Update

  • Understanding Risks and Opportunities
  • A new way of thinking
  • Report accurately and disclose transparently
  • Create value through ESG principles

10:00 - 10:10 Break

10:10 - 11:20 SEC Enforcement Trends

  • Latest SEC Enforcement Priorities
  • Enforcements Actions and Cases
  • What to look for in 2022

11:20 - 11:30 Break

11:30 - 12:40 Accounting for Debt

  • Latest fallout from COVID-19
  • Accounting for debt modification, exchange, conversion or extinguishment
  • Should the debt be classified as current or noncurrent
  • Have financing arrangements been properly presented and disclosed

12:40 - 12:50 Break

12:50 - 2:20 SEC Comment Letter Update and Legal Issues

  • Market Trends
  • Transaction accounting considerations
  • Non-GAAP Measures, MD&A, Rev Rec, Segment Reporting, Fair Value Measurement, ICFR, Form Compliance, Goodwill, Inventory, Debt

2:20 - 2:30 Break

3:00 - 4:30 Cybersecurity Update

  • Protecting personal data
  • Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls
  • Personal Health and Medical Devices
  • Ransomware

Speakers

  • Meghan Depp, BDO, National SEC Office
  • Carly Ackerman, Deloitte Consulting, Manager
  • Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner
  • Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Technical Accounting Director
  • Kristalyn Yancy, Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager
  • Renton Squires, PwC, Principal
  • Michael Cheng, Frazier & Deeter, National Professional Practice Partner
  • Heather Bradshaw, RSM, Central Region Accounting Methods Leader
  • Karim Anani, Ernst & Young, Partner and EY Americas Financial Accounting Advisory Transaction Leader
  • Kumail Sarwar, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
  • Justin Sutherland, US Securities and Exchange Commission , Senior Enforcement Accountant
  • Kellyn Shaw, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting & Reporting Services
  • Brad Porter, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting &
  • Tim Kviz, BDO, National Office Managing Partner - SEC Services
  • Muazzam Malik, Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Divyesh Malkan, Protiviti, Senior Manager

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71pwwc


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Register for the Financial Accounting & Reporting 2 Day Webinar on November 15-16, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.