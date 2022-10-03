Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,564 in the last 365 days.

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31 
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, October 3, 2022 
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-third-quarter-2022,c3640506

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-sandviks-report-of-the-third-quarter-2022-301638703.html

SOURCE Sandvik

You just read:

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.