Global Rice Seeds Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2022”, the rice seeds market size is expected to grow from $6.39 billion in 2021 to $7.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The global rice seeds market is expected to reach $9.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growing world population and the subsequent surging demand for food is expected to propel the rice seeds market growth going forward

Key Trends In The Rice Seeds Market

Technological advancements have emerged as one of the key trend rice seeds market trends gaining popularity. Major corporations operating in the rice seeds sector are progressively seeking to create revolutionary technology in order to boost productivity and rice quality. For instance, in June 2020, BASF, a Germany-based company operating in the rice seeds market partnered with Win-All Hi-Tech Seed Co., Ltd., a China-based company that develops hybrid rice seeds. The firms intend to use this partnership to commercialize and create a new non-GMO technology-based rice production system that will assist Chinese farmers to increase their yield. Moreover, in May 2019, BASF, a rice seed business based in Germany, has introduced Seltima, a novel fungicide based on special encapsulation technology that will aid Thai rice farmers in producing high-quality rice.

Overview Of The Rice Seeds Market

The rice seeds market consists of sales of rice seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are cultivated to produce various forms of rice such as white rice, brown rice, basmati, Jasmine, Arborio, among others. Rice is the cooked and ingested starchy grains of an annual Southeast Asian cereal grass (Oryza sativa). Rice seeds form a cultivated rice plant that grows to be about 1.2 meters tall and yields a rice grain. Rice seeds are domesticated and cultivated before being planted in prepared beds and transported to a field or paddy.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Open Pollinated Rice Variety, Hybrid Rice Variety

• By Treatment: Treated, Untreated

• By Hybridization Technique: Two-Line System, Three-Line System

• By Grain Size: Long Grain Rice, Medium Grain Rice, Short Grain Rice

• By Application: Agricultural Planting, Scientific And Research Planting

• By Geography: The global rice seeds market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, Nuziveedu Seeds, Mahyco, BASF SE, Kaveri Seeds Co Ltd, SL Agritech Corporation, Rasi Seeds, Rallis India Limited, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd, Corteva, Guard Agri, and Savannah Seeds Private Limited.

