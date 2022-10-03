Automated Algo Trading Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2021-2031

Automated Algo Trading Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated algo trading market generated $13.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $35 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had low impact on the growth of the global automated algo trading market, owing to acceptance of algorithmic trading solutions.

Rise in shift towards algorithmic trading activities for taking quick decisions and minimize human errors during the pandemic contributed majorly towards the global market size during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download Free Sample Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/19888

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automated algo trading market based on Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, Trading Type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding over four-fifths of the global market share, and is set to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global market share, and is predicted to maintain its leading position during the forecast timeline. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast timespan.

In terms of application, the trade execution segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is anticipated to maintain its number one position during the forecast timeline. However, the liquidity detection segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast timespan.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the global market share in 2031 and contribute nearly one-third of the overall share of the global market. The Asia-Pacific automated algo trading market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.



The key players analyzed in the global automated algo trading market report include 63MOONS, AlgoTrader, Argo Software Engineering, Ava Trade Markets Ltd., Software AG, India Algo, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, InfoReach, Inc., LEHNER INVESTMENTS, MetaQuotes Ltd, NinjaTrader, QuantConnect, Symphony, Tethys Technology, VIRTU Financial Inc., Next Algo, and Myalgomate Technologies LLP.

The report analyzes these key players in the global automated algo trading market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Procure the Data Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/19888

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automated algo trading market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing automated algo trading market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the automated algo trading market share segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automated algo trading market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Component

Solution

Service

Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application

Trade Execution

Statistical Arbitrage

Liquidity Detection

Others

Trading Type

Stock Markets

FOREX

ETF

Bonds

Cryptocurrencies

Others

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry

Fintech Technologies Market

P2P Payment Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned.