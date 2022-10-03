Breast Implants Market Size Worth USD 3.7 Billion by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Breast Implants Market Trends and Insights by Product (Silicone implants, Saline implants, Smooth Breast implants, Round implants), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Application (Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation), End-User (Clinics), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Breast Implants Market Information By Product, Shape, Application, End-User -Forecast Till 2030”, the market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Breast Implants Market Scope:

Breast implants are prosthetic devices used to change the size, shape, and texture of a woman's breasts for cosmetic reasons. Polypropylene thread, silicone gel, soy oil, and saline solution can all be found in them. For cosmetic, reconstructive, or congenital purposes, breast implants are used to increase the size of the breasts. Breast implants are placed throughout the operation to increase and enhance breast size.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 3.7 Billion CAGR 6.4% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Shape, Application and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased prevalence of breast cancer Rising awareness of breast augmentation and reconstruction therapies for cosmetic purposes

Breast Implants Market Competitive Dynamics:

Allergan (Actavis)

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Establishment Labs S.A

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Hans Biomed Co. Ltd.

Laboratoires Arion

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

CEREPLAS

Ideal Implant Inc.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd

Market USP:



Market Drivers

The worldwide popularity of cosmetic surgery is skyrocketing. Since people place a high value on how they look, there has been a dramatic uptick in interest in cosmetic procedures including plastic surgery and aesthetic implants. The most popular form of cosmetic surgery is a breast augmentation. Women today, in the "selfie generation" and age of social media, often choose to have breast implants in order to improve their self-image and increase their chances of finding romantic success. Market growth can be directly attributed to the rising importance of physical appearance, notably among the public's perception of celebrities, and the resulting demand for beauty products. Breast reconstruction after mastectomy is covered by health insurance in many cases, which bodes well for the market's future growth.

The rising global incidence of breast cancer is a key factor propelling the breast implant market. The increasing number of women interested in and knowledgeable about breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures for cosmetic reasons is also predicted to contribute to the market's expansion. The increasing global incidence of breast cancer is also a key factor propelling the breast implant market. Globally, more and more women are interested in and knowledgeable about the cosmetic benefits of breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures, which bodes well for the development of the studied market.

New technological developments and enhancements in existing silicone breast implant products for breast augmentation and repair are also anticipated to drive the breast implant industry ahead.

Limitations in the Market

The high expense of breast implants and the potential for problems following surgery are the primary factors holding back the market. When it comes to the potential risks and problems of getting breast implants, many women are under the impression that they are far lower than they actually are.

Breast Implants Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The healthcare industry all across the world has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical equipment industry has had huge ups and downs as a result of the epidemic. PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators saw significant growth in demand, whereas other medical devices and supplies, including implants, injectables, stents, and equipment, saw significant decreases. This predicament is complicated by supply chain disruptions and postponed or canceled elective surgeries. In addition, plastic surgeons have opted not to perform breast augmentations on patients with impaired immune systems due to the risk of spreading coronavirus infection. So, sales of both silicone and saline implants have fallen.

Breast Implants Market Segmentation:

By Product

The silicone implants held the largest market share in 2021. This is because artificial breasts are quite like real ones in appearance and feel. For instance, a gummy implant can help the restored breast look more like its natural form. Furthermore, immune system diseases are not a concern when it comes to this category of products. Since silicone implants are so comfortable to wear, their popularity is likely to continue to grow over the projection period. This quality makes the creation of rigid scar tissue close to the implantation less likely. Additionally, there is a minimal possibility of wrinkle development in gummy implants.

By Shape

The round-shaped implants contributed to the largest revenue share in 2021. In terms of breast augmentation, their round shape makes them stand out from the crowd. Devices of this type sometimes take on the appearance of compressed spheres. As a result, the market was able to expand thanks to the high demand for these goods.

By Application

Growth in the field of reconstructive surgery is expected to skyrocket during the next several years. After a mastectomy, the patient's chest wall may be left with abnormalities or deformities that need to be addressed. This aids in reestablishing their natural appearance, which in turn improves their aesthetic value.

By End-user

Clinics dominated the End-User market in 2021, as more and more people choose to see plastic surgeons in hospitals rather than private practices. Additionally, there is a growth in the number of hospitals being established in emerging regions as a result of rising healthcare expenditures.

Breast Implants Market Regional Analysis:

Due to factors such as early adoption of advanced medical technologies, rising awareness, acceptance of many silicone breast implant facilities, rising healthcare sector growth, and rising frequency of breast cancer, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the breast implants market.

As the most popular location for cosmetic procedures due to higher incomes and better upkeep standards, the European industry is poised to become the second largest in the world.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region's market share is expected to expand in the near future as a result of improved access to quality healthcare, a higher rate of adoption, higher disposable incomes, and more medical tourists.

Due to a lack of an established healthcare sector, technological understanding, and insufficient medical facilities, the Middle Eastern and African market is predicted to make up the smallest part of the global breast implants market.

