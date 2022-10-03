Sterling Neblett CEPA, CFP® Named to AdvisorHub's 'Fastest Growing Advisors to Watch' List

Centurion Wealth continues to receive industry recognition in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvisorHub recently released their "Fastest Growing Advisors To Watch" List and Centurion Wealth Management, LLC's cofounder, Sterling Neblett CEPA, CFP®, was named amongst these distinguished Financial Advisors. Find the full list here: https://www.advisorhub.com/advisors-to-watch-fastest-growing/.

AdvisorHub's selection criteria consisted of three core elements: 1) Scope of practice measured by assets, production, and level of service; 2) Growth of practice consisting of year-over-year growth in assets, households and production; and lastly, 3) Professionalism which includes regulatory record, community service and team diversity.

"We work extremely hard to keep the right balance of growth while maintaining our commitment of excellent service to our existing clients." - Sterling Neblett

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a fiduciary wealth management and planning services company offering entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women comprehensive financial advice. The firm offers investment, tax, estate, and cash flow analysis, retirement planning, risk management, and much more.

Centurion Wealth works with successful families and business owners nationwide and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

During the early stages of the pandemic, Centurion quickly embraced that individuals want flexibility and convenience when working on their financial plans. The firm has made it seamless to service clients completely virtually through secure online document portals and meeting software. Additionally, Centurion regularly holds in-person review meetings and financial strategy sessions.

