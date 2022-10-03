Mexico Dairy Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Mexico Dairy Market To Expand Its Share Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven By Burgeoning Trends Regarding Health & FitnessSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La observación del informe de Informes de Expertos titulado, ‘Mercado lácteo de México 2022-2027′, es testigo de la estructura del mercado y el panorama competitivo de los nuevos participantes y los actores clave que lideran la cuota de mercado lácteo de México. Se proporciona un análisis en profundidad del mercado, evaluándolo por la base del producto y región clave.
El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las fuertes tácticas de marketing que influyen en la demanda del mercado mexicano de lácteo. También evalúa las tendencias actuales y futuras, las oportunidades y los desafíos, incluyendo el análisis de precios, el análisis de datos comerciales y una evaluación en profundidad basada en el modelo de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con un análisis FODA.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son los siguientes:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR para el periodo de pronóstico (2022-2027): X%
El análisis del informe muestra un aumento significativo de la industria láctea de México, con una producción estimada de 12,8 millones de toneladas métricas. La relación inversa entre la demanda de los consumidores y el precio de los productos se ha dibujado en el informe. Así, se prevé un aumento en la cuota de mercado de productos lácteos debido a los altos índices de consumo de leche pasteurizada, queso, yogur, mantequilla, nata, etc. en México.
Se espera un crecimiento futuro de la industria láctea en México debido a factores importantes como la sostenibilidad, los sustitutos de origen vegetal, el veganismo, el aumento de la renta disponible, etc. La visión general del mercado lácteo mexicano destaca la ampliación de los márgenes de beneficio y de los ingresos por la reducción de los gastos y a la disminución de los costes de las materias primas. Además, el aumento del poder adquisitivo de los consumidores se ha incrementado debido al aumento de la renta disponible, lo que está provocando una gran demanda de productos lácteos.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dairy products are consumable products made from milk such as cheese, yoghurt, butter, ice cream, etc. These high-energy products can be derived from different production processes like fermentation, coagulation, churning or skimming milk, etc.
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:
• Fluid / UHT / Flavoured Milk
• Cream
• Butter
• Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)
• Skimmed Milk Powder/Non-fat Dry Milk
• Whole Milk Powder
• Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)
• Lactose
• Casein
• Cheese
• Yoghurt
• Ice Cream
• Probiotic Dairy Products
• Others
The analysis has been conducted in the following regions of Mexico:
• Baja California
• Northern Mexico
• The Bajío
• Central Mexico
• Pacific Coast
• Yucatán Peninsula
Market Trends
During the pandemic, consumers began drifting towards dairy products to boost the amount of nutrient intake. As a result, there is a recent trend showcasing people hitting gyms and increasingly making dairy an essential part of their meals. The growing health-driven mindset is propelling the market in the right direction. A huge share of requisition is provided to sports players or fitness enthusiasts with the need for high-energy products. Product segmentation like whey protein and soy protein in the dairy industry has been a fortune to consumers who opt for only vegan diet as their protein intake or supplements.
Escalation in consumer awareness has changed the outlook of the dairy industry in Mexico. Consumers are gaining in-depth knowledge about the significance of good production and practices which is leading to a boost in demand for dairy products. Moreover, the nutrients in dairy product help keep bones strong, strengthen muscles, maintains blood pressure, supports the immune system, etc. And these benefits themselves are the factors that draw the engagement of the customer group in the dairy market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Sigma Alimentos
• Mastellone Hermanos SA
• Nestlé
• Danone
• Grupo Lala
• Groupe Lactalis
• Alpina Productos Alimenticios S.A.
• SanCor Cooperativas Unidas Limitada
• Others
The report observed the expansion factors, investment ventures, acquisitions, and relationships between the current trends and consumers to conclude demand in the market of the product.
