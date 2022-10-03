Global Hepatitis C Testing Market Is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Hepatitis C Testing Market size was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $2.3 Billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 296 Segments Covered Technique, Test, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in blood transfusion and blood donation activities



Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic heightened the demand for blood transfusions. All throughout the global health crisis, there was a huge demand for blood plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, which in turn impacted the Hepatitis C Testing market positively.

Surge in demand for hepatitis C testing in blood banks also boosted the market growth.

The global hepatitis C testing market is analyzed across Technique, Test, End-user, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on technique, the immunoassay segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The PCR segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on test, the antibody test segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The viral load test segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital and diagnostic laboratory segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global hepatitis C testing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The blood banks segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global hepatitis C testing market report include BIO-RAD laboratories Inc, Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer, Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Trivitron Healthcare, and Illumina Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



