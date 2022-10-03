Greenpeace's South Korean Climate Leader Inspires Youth to Continue to Rise up for Climate Justice in Net Zero Interview

New Net Zero show features Justin Jeong, Climate & Energy Campaigner, Greenpeace Seoul, who encourages youth (the victims) to rise up and make the older generation (the perpetrators) feel responsible.

Studies have shown that youth can increase the older generations' level of concern about critical global issues. Parents and government leaders are paying more attention to what their children think about the world's most pressing issue - climate change. Climate change spawned a generation of youth activists, and South Korean youth are no different. In the latest Net Zero production, Youth Climate Activist Cherry Sung interviews Greenpeace's Climate and Energy Campaigner Justin Jeong, who is leading a climate suffrage project to ensure the South Korean government responds rapidly to the climate crisis. How important is the role of youth in raising awareness to get South Korea's Green New Deal realized?

"Future generations will be more affected by the greenhouse gasses emitted by the older generations," states Jeong. Greenpeace has been working in solidarity with youth and youth groups. The more youth, the victims, raise their voices, the more the older generation, the perpetrators, will feel responsible."

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

