Virtual Production Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
The global virtual production market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virtual Production Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global virtual production market report.
Virtual production refers to the method of combining live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time. It relies on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), game-engine, and computer-generated imagery technologies. It is widely employed in filmmaking techniques, such as concept art, lensing, asset placement, set dimensions, and appropriate camera movements, to deliver interactive content. It is also used in other fields of the entertainment industry like fashion, live entertainment, and news reporting to provide engaging virtual experiences.
The rising trend of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, escalating demand for live video streaming, and the growing popularity of on-demand content are driving the market. Apart from this, virtual production is widely used by media producers to create modern content with enhanced quality, maximum efficiency, and minimum cost of execution. Moreover, the increasing focus on making better movies is propelling filmmakers and directors to explore new approaches for visualization using virtual production techniques. Looking forward the global virtual production market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
360Rize
Adobe Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
BORIS FX Inc
Epic Games Inc.
HTC Corporation
HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.
Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd.
NVIDIA Corporation
com
Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)
Side Effects Software Inc.
Technicolor SA (Streamland Media)
Vicon Motion Systems Limited (Oxford Metrics PLC).
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Type:
Pre-production
Production
Post-production
Breakup by End User:
Movies
TV Series
Commercial Ads
Online Videos
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
