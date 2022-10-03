Virtual Production Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global virtual production market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Virtual Production Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,"

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Virtual production refers to the method of combining live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time. It relies on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), game-engine, and computer-generated imagery technologies. It is widely employed in filmmaking techniques, such as concept art, lensing, asset placement, set dimensions, and appropriate camera movements, to deliver interactive content. It is also used in other fields of the entertainment industry like fashion, live entertainment, and news reporting to provide engaging virtual experiences.

The rising trend of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, escalating demand for live video streaming, and the growing popularity of on-demand content are driving the market. Apart from this, virtual production is widely used by media producers to create modern content with enhanced quality, maximum efficiency, and minimum cost of execution. Moreover, the increasing focus on making better movies is propelling filmmakers and directors to explore new approaches for visualization using virtual production techniques. Looking forward the global virtual production market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

360Rize

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

BORIS FX Inc

Epic Games Inc.

HTC Corporation

HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

com

Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)

Side Effects Software Inc.

Technicolor SA (Streamland Media)

Vicon Motion Systems Limited (Oxford Metrics PLC).

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

Pre-production

Production

Post-production

Breakup by End User:

Movies

TV Series

Commercial Ads

Online Videos

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

