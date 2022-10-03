Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market

Medical oxygen gas cylinder market is segmented into portable & stationary. The fixed segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on technology, the global Medical oxygen gas cylinder market is segmented into pulse flow and continuous flow. The continuous flow segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing burden of COVID-19, increase in target population and launch of cost-effective medical oxygen gas cylinders as major factors driving the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the incidence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing rapidly, as well as the region's high population, growth in healthcare is driving the need for oxygen cylinders. Infrastructure, and increase in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

The geriatric population is the largest contributor to the medical oxygen gas cylinder market as the geriatric population is highly susceptible to chronic disorders such as cancer, asthma, diabetes, and heart attack. Moreover, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as Covid-19 is driving the growth of the market.

The global medical oxygen gas cylinder market is segmented into portable and stationary. The fixed segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The consumption of the portable segment is expected to grow at a high pace as most people prefer to keep such cylinders at home in case of emergency, especially in the current pandemic situation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• ResMed

• Airgas Inc.

• Inogen Inc.

• Messer Group GmbH

