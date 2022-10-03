At 4.4% CAGR, Global Caps and Closures Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 92.5 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Caps and Closures Market was at US$ 65.4 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 92.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 4.4% between 2022 - 2030.

Caps and Closures Market: Overview

The increased demand for blister packaging and the increased use of pouches will hamper the market’s growth in the coming years. Using pouches for different packaging types of products has been instrumental in reducing the cost associated with manufacturing caps and closures. Many FMCG organizations have come up with innovative packaging in the form of pouches. The demand for zip pouches will hamper the market’s growth in the coming year.

The materials used in manufacturing the caps and the closures are Arnold biodegradable. They do not decompose even four decades together. Most of this packaging makes use of plastic caps and closures. Governments across the globe are engaging in coming up with strategies to reduce the use of plastic. The government of Europe enacts stringent laws to handle the recycling of caps and closures. These regulations will also help with ideal methods for disposing of packaging waste. There is a growing demand for sustainable packaging across the globe to have environmentally friendly products to reduce the carbon footprint since many industries will adopt table packaging during the forecast period.

Caps and Closures Market: Growth Drivers

In the beverage industry, the demand for bottled water is expected to grow in the coming years. The demand for bottled water is more as there has been no change in the lifestyle of people across the globe. Also, the increased per capita income of the people has led to an increased demand for bottled water. Bottled waters are close to the help of the gaps that our tamper evident. To prevent contamination of the water or duplication of packaging of these types in the bottled water packaging. The sales of bottled water of the premium type have increased in recent years as the income of the people has increased.

Key Insights:

A) Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Caps and Closures market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Caps and Closures market was valued at around USD 12 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The growing demand for different types of packages that do not make use of caps or closures will hamper the market’s growth in the coming years. The use of blister packages and pouches will threaten the market’s growth in the coming years.

D) Increasing awareness regarding an individual’s health will create more demand for healthy food products. The increasing population in the Asia Pacific region will be instrumental in providing opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

E) The increased packaging waste has had a very bad effect on the ecosystem in recent years. The decomposition of this packaging material is our decade-long process. Most of the caps and closures are manufactured using plastic.

F) The operational costs of manufacturing the caps and the closures will grow in the coming years as procuring different raw materials will become costly due to the reduced use of plastic. All of these pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a larger market share in the coming years. This region had a share of about 41% in terms of revenue in the past. As many countries in the Asia Pacific region or highly populated, the demand for caps and closures will continue to grow in the coming years. Period the expanding food and beverages industry due to the increasing population of these regions will drive the market growth in the coming years. There is also an increase in the demand for toiletries and cosmetics in this region, especially in countries like South Korea and Japan. All of these factors will drive the market growth of the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The North American region has seen an increased demand for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages are consumed on a large scale in the nations of the North American region. Canada and the United States have a higher demand for these beverages. Many new beverages are introduced in the market, expected to help grow the caps and closures market during the forecast period. Many health-conscious people in the North American region have increased their consumption of juices and different types of Labor drinks.

Key Players

Crown

Ball Corp.

Silgan Holding, Inc.

BERICAP

Nippon Closures Co. Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor plc

Closure Systems International

The Caps and Closures Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Used

Plastic

Metals

Others

By Product

Dispensing caps

Screw closures

Aerosol closures

Crown closures

Other

By Application

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and toiletry

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

