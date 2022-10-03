Healthcare IT Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis 2021 to 2030

Healthcare IT Market 2030

Market is mainly attributed to high penetration of EHRs & hospital information systems and operation & financial management systems among healthcare providers.

PORTLAND, OREGON , US, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Healthcare IT Market by Product and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global healthcare IT market was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million and registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. This report published by Allied Market Research.

Asia-Pacific's dominance is attributed to the growing demand for patient safety and high penetration of healthcare IT solutions in the region due to the growing demand for patient safety and stringent healthcare reforms and regulations, well-established healthcare systems, and the presence of leading healthcare IT players in the region.

The global healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare IT outsourcing services. Healthcare provider solutions held the largest market share of 16.3% in the global healthcare IT market in 2020. The major share of this market is mainly attributed to high penetration of EHRs and other hospital information systems and operation and financial management systems among healthcare providers.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• McKesson Corporation,

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,

• AthenaHealth, Inc.,

• Epic Systems Corporation,

• General Electric Company,

• Cerner Corporation,

• Oracle Corporation,

• Koninklijke Phillips N.V.,

• UnitedHealth Group

• Infor, Inc.

