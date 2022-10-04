BTT Coin launches the third round of IEO on the ByTrade Launchpad
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByTrade, a trusted cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Lithuania, today announced the third round of its native token BTT Coin (BTT) Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) launch on the ByTrade launchpad. The first and second took off on July 1 and ran through Aug.17. The third round is live until November 15; Currently, the tokens are available at 0.018 USDT/BTT via IEO.
Earn massive bonus up to 200% when you invest in the platform issued token at the price of 0.018 USDT/BTT.
BTT is a reasonably priced and effective cryptocurrency that will facilitate safe transactions of various CEX and DEX platforms in the BTT ecosystem, including DeFi, NFT+, gaming, Web 3.0, and computing power mining. The ByTrade platform accepts BTT as a handling charge for crypto transactions.
BTT Coin holders gain discounts on trading, listing, and withdrawal costs, plus staking and referral prizes. ByTrade's token, received as a handling fee, will be burnt regularly to deflate the number of coins in circulation, increasing their value. ByTrade will use 20% of its profits to maintain BTT deflationary.
The IEO offers enormous incentives and tremendous returns; investors may earn up to 15,000 USDT in referral bonuses. The first one thousand investors get a significant bonus of up to 200%. Initial users get a 100 BTT incentive, while KYC users receive 300 BTT. Weekly prize pools of USDT 1,800 are awarded to three winners, each receiving USDT 600.
The BTT Coins ecosystem will be built on the BTT public chain. Presently it's on the renowned Binance Smart Chain (BSC), making it easily accessible with fast and cost-efficient transactions. The IEO will be followed by listing on various exchanges, with both activities aimed at making BTT Coins the go-to digital financial instrument for investors.
About ByTrade
ByTrade, founded in 2017, is the fastest-growing crypto trading platform in South Asia, providing safe and secure blockchain solutions for users to execute cryptocurrency transfers, deposits, and storage. ByTrade facilitates a future driven by blockchain technology that empowers users with boundless possibilities, greater equality, and unlimited freedom. Bytrade can be accessed at www.bytrade.oi.
