Digital Health Market Shows Huge Demand In The Upcoming Years | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

Digital Health

Digital health market increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increase in demand for healthcare software & increase in number of internet users.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth, as the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the aging population increases, the demand for remote monitoring services increases, and the number of internet users increases. The global Digital health market size was valued at $145,884.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $767,718.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors driving the growth of the digital health market include the rise in chronic diseases such as hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes; growth in the aging population; Advances in technology in the healthcare sector and the demand for healthcare have increased. For example, according to the American Heart Association, more than 100 million Americans had high blood pressure in 2018.

Patients with high blood pressure need to have their blood pressure monitored at regular intervals to reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack. Market players are focusing on developing new approaches for the use of digital health technology. Furthermore, in 2020, Sensine Health, a clinical AI technology company, launched GDm-Health, which will provide a remote monitoring solution for gestational diabetes patients.

Digital health market is expected to grow due to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increase in demand for healthcare software and increase in number of internet users. Additionally, the growing demand for remote monitoring services has led to the development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector, fueling the market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Vocera Communications

• AirStrip Technologies

• CISCO Systems Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc

• Cerner Corporation

• Mckesson Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Seimans Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Honeywell International

